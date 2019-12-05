

Gabriel Oliveira is a fan of the tiny home movement.

The Laurentian University student has built his own tiny home that sits on a trailer parked in the driveway of his parents' New Sudbury home.

"It's 22.5 feet by just under 8 feet . . . so 180 square feet with my mezzanine," said Oliveira. "I have quite a few windows, a door, a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom and a sleeping loft," he said.

This is the exterior of the tiny home that Gabriel Oliveira is building and plans to move into. (Gabe Oliveira)

He's not living in it quite yet because his tiny home has no heat. Oliveira says he hopes to be living in it by the spring.

But there are still some questions about building codes and zoning.

Just this week, the province released a guide that offers advice on building tiny homes that comply with Ontario's Building Code.

Oliveira says he's going to do some more research and admits he gets a little excited talking about minor variances and rezoning applications.

"Currently my home is built on a fully functioning license-plated trailer," said Oliveira.

"When I was starting this process and was asking a whole bunch of people, they were saying that this could definitely be considered a vehicle and not a permanent dwelling, said Oliveira.

"So it is kind of in one of those grey areas. However, if I do put it on a foundation or set it up for long term then it would become a residential unit," he said.

Oliveira says his family of four grew up in what he describes as a very open concept kind of home with no upstairs or downstairs.

"So the idea of having a very functional place to live that didn't take up a lot of room and kind of forced people to be in the same place didn't seem too odd to me. It actually attracted me," he said.

By the time Oliveira was in his teens, he was already thinking about his future tiny home.

"I just kind of started drawing in my notebooks . . . what a living room would look like . . . maybe a kitchen space . . . If I were to have my own small space for myself alone, what would that look like " said Oliveira.

"I want to have my input in every single inch of the space to make it functional for me," he said.

It took a little bit of time and a little bit of money, but Oliveira bought the trailer bed in the summer of 2017 and went for it.

His tiny home appeals to Oliveira for financial reasons -- no mortgage, no apartment rental -- just property taxes or a land rental depending on where he finds a place to park it on a longer-term basis.

But Oliveira is also conscious of his environmental footprint. He has a composting toilet and plans on using solar power.

Oliveira says his tiny home has received a lot of positive and encouraging feedback from passersby in his New Sudbury neighbourhood.