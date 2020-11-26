A non-profit that that serves warm meals to people in need in Timmins says the number of people it serves has increased significantly this year — and the group is making plans to expand to meet a growing need in the community.

For the last decade, The Yo Mobile has offered meals two nights a week to people in need, from October to April. The meals are offered out of a bus, which also gives people to chance to get out of the cold.

This year, the number of people showing up for a meal has increased "dramatically," says volunteer Huguette Bois.

Bois says so far this year, The Yo Mobile is feeding around 250 people on an average night, up from about 150 to 175 most nights last year.

"We haven't really delved into the why, but I'm going to assume that it's probably because of the pandemic and people being out of work or less work," Bois said.

"We have a lot of families who will come on board because that will be one of the only meals they'll have during the weekend, because they don't have the funds to be able to buy themselves a meal."

New, larger bus

Because of the pandemic, the team behind The Yo Mobile has had to make adjustments, including having just one volunteer serving food, installing Plexiglass barriers, and allowing just four people on the bus at a time. Bois says that means many people are taking their food to go, and those who do go on the bus have limited time to eat and warm up.

The Yo Mobile has served people in need in Timmins for the past decade, with volunteers offering meals two evenings each week. (The Yo Mobile/Facebook)

But organizers are planning for a new set up next year, thanks to a coach bus donated this week by Tisdale Bus Lines. Bois says some work needs to be done to the bus, and the group hopes to have it operational next year.

Without physical distancing, Bois says the new bus would likely accommodate about 40 people at a time. But even precautions in place, she says the larger bus will help the team to better serve people.

"If the pandemic continues and we still have to socially distance, in this bus we could probably fit a little more than 10 people as long as they're sitting six feet apart."