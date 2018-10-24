The City of Timmins is holding an official ballot recount, following a tight race for a seat in its fifth ward.

Four councillors were to be elected to represent the ward after Monday's municipal election.

Andrew Marks and Cory Robin were among 12 candidates in the running. Both both took home 9.25 per cent of the vote, with Marks winning by a mere two ballots, according to the city's unofficial results.

The city says the ballots will be recounted on October 30 at 10 a.m. in council chambers.

The official election results will be released following the recount.

Unofficial Ward 5 results: