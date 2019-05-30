A play focusing on a veteran haunted by the violence he experienced in Afghanistan is being presented by students in Timmins.

War Vet is being performed by students at O'Gorman High School on Thursday and Friday night. It was written and directed by their teacher Mike Buhler.

"It's about a veteran who has experienced heavy trauma, who is just trying to understand the human condition and why he should live," he said.

"As a Canadian, I have seen what's happened in Afghanistan with our soldiers."

Buhler says he's heard many stories of veterans struggling to return to civilian life after serving their country.

He started working with his students on the play earlier this year. So far, they've performed it at two festivals, including winning an award at the National School Theatre Festival.

In total, 15 students are taking part including Daniel Kingsbury. He says he hopes the audience realizes that many struggle in life, especially veterans.

"They deserve a lot more attention then they do get nowadays," he said.

Students Daniel Kingsbury and Abby Belisle stand with their teacher Mike Buhler (centre). (Submitted by Mike Buhler)

Student Abby Belisle says being a part of the production has given her a new perspective.

"Awhile ago it was seen as their thing to do, their calling," she said. "That was your duty. You did it. And no one talked about the emotional baggage, the physical damage that you go from doing something that was so beyond yourself."

Belisle says she hopes the audience will have a renewed appreciation for veterans.

"They risked their lives to protect our lives and freedom," she said.

"It's important to recognize that."

The play is meant for a mature audience and starts each night at 7 p.m. Members of the Legion have free admission, while general ticket prices are $10.