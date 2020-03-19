The City of Timmins says it's taking additional steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The Porcupine Health Unit says there are no confirmed cases in the area. In northeastern Ontario, three cases have been confirmed.

In Timmins, transit riders are being asked to board buses from the rear doors only and to keep a fair distance from bus drivers and other passengers.

"Only customers with personal mobility devices will be permitted to enter and exit through the front doors," the city says.

"As a result, Timmins Transit will not be collecting fares until further notice. In addition, pass and ticket sales will be suspended."

The city says the buses now have caution tape at the front and passengers are asked to stay behind that and to keep the seats behind the driver free at all times.

"Timmins Transit continues to be a safe method of travel and will continue with precautionary measures in place," the city said.

"Cleaning and sterilization schedules for buses and facilities has been increased."