Bus driver shortage forces Timmins Transit to adjust service

Transit riders in Timmins may have to wait a bit longer to catch their next bus this summer. For the next three months, Timmins Transit is making some adjustments to its services, with some routes set to run every 45 minutes instead of every half hour.

The changes will be effective Monday, June 13 and continue until the end of August, and are being made due to an ongoing bus driver shortage in the city.

"Up until I would say the pandemic started, we really didn't have much of an issue recruiting people at the city … we always had numerous resumes coming in for most positions," said Ken Krcel, the city's director of public works and environmental services.

"I'd say it's only really been as we were sort of in the middle of, or sort of in the latter half of the pandemic and coming out of it that we really started noticing how difficult it was to find qualified people for a number of positions."

With many of the existing drivers wanting to take holidays during the summer months, Krcel said his department decided that reducing the frequency of some routes was the best solution.

"If we have to make a little bit of a sacrifice for 15 minutes, you know on a route, but we can still provide that route and still provide good service, then we feel that's, you know, under these circumstances. That's a good compromise," Krcel said.

Operational challenges in Sudbury

The City of Greater Sudbury has also dealt with bus operator shortages at times during the pandemic, and had to temporarily reduce bus routes late last year and early this year.

Brendan Adair, Sudbury's director of transit services, said those staffing challenges weren't due to recruitment or retention issues, but rather extended leaves, and drivers getting COVID-19.

Brendan Adair is Sudbury's manager of transit services. He said there have been staffing challenges during the pandemic, but the city has been able to recruit new drivers. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

"In terms of recruitment — and I'm touching wood right now — we didn't see the challenges that potentially some other sectors saw," Adair said.

Adair said the city has recently recruited 18 new part-time bus drivers, and is able to operate routes as normal.

In Timmins, Krcel hopes recruitment efforts will be successful, and said the city may have to focus on training people from scratch, rather than expecting them to already have all the relevant qualifications.

For now though, he said, the main priority is to retain the staff they already have.