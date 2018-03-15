Lisa Patterson says she had nowhere to turn.

The Timmins, Ont., woman couldn't quit her job working at the drive-thru of a local Tim Hortons, even though she was uncomfortable being in close proximity to colleagues and customers.

She says she was risking her life to serve coffee during this COVID-19 pandemic, but she also risked losing her home if she didn't.

Cases of the novel coronavirus began in Canada in late January.

By March 17, the Province of Ontario declared a state of emergency. That decision forced bars and restaurants to close. However, establishments, like Tim Hortons, could still offer take-out or drive-thru service.

It was the same day that public health officials across Ontario urged everyone to begin following social distancing measures. That is staying two metres apart from one another.

The Porcupine Health Unit reported its first case of COVID-19 in Timmins on Friday.

Lisa Patterson told CBC Morning North host Markus Schwabe that there is no such thing as social distancing in the drive-thru of a Tim Hortons.

"In this small space of about six feet there are five people working," she said. "And I don't like having to hang my face out to serve customers, or out the window or to have them breathing on me."

She says she felt vulnerable about contracting COVID-19, especially since she also has an underlying medical condition called myatonic dystrophy which affects her muscle function and leaves Lisa susceptible to respiratory illness. Her son has the same condition.

The exposure to other people — co-workers and customers — at her place of employment was too close for her comfort.

"I'm in that environment for nine hours, I'm at risk all the time and that's so other people can have coffee," she said.

Choosing between health or paying bills

She was terrified of contracting the virus, but equally terrified of losing her job.

Lisa's husband Tim had been laid off since Christmas, and they needed the money from her income. They had been relying on her tip money for groceries during this time.

"I had a whole bunch of tips I just rolled up for money, like just to have some money, and that only brought me up to a hundred and forty-three dollars...when I'm using my tip money that's pretty bad," she said.

Tim only recently started to work at a new job.

"You can imagine the financial situation we're in where I haven't worked in two and a half months and now I just got back to work," he said.

"I still haven't got my first pay cheque, and now I face my wife having to go to work because if we don't have her paycheck we can't buy groceries," he added.

Lisa says her employer did call her and tell her he was laying her off during the pandemic. She does qualify for Employment Insurance, which will help the couple get by.

Lisa's boss is promising job security when the pandemic is over.

Tim Hortons' response

In a statement, Tim Hortons says it has taken other measures to provide low contact service for guests and team members.

Customers are encouraged to pay by tapping their credit and debit cards when they can and encouraged to place orders using kiosks or through the Tim Hortons mobile app.

Additionally, they have increased sanitization processes, including increased hand washing between tasks.

According to the Porcupine Health Unit, it's the local police who are to be enforcing the restrictions imposed by the state of emergency.