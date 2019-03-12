Ethiopian plane crash victim Stephanie Lacroix had ties to Timmins
Tributes, condolences flood Lacroix family's Facebook feed
Stephanie Lacroix, a woman with roots in northeastern Ontario, has been identified as one of the Canadians who died in last weekend's plane crash in Ethiopia.
Lacroix was living and working in Ottawa but was originally from the Timmins area.
She was one of a number of people headed for an environmental conference in Kenya.
Felicity Radon, who was a close friend, said the Lacroix family asked her to tell people that although they're "reeling" after the crash, they are comforted by the outpouring of support.
"I know my social media and am sure all of theirs are covered in messages from people who loved Steph," Radon said. "And I think everyone is finding comfort in seeing the photos and nice messages about her."
Lacroix graduated from the University of Ottawa in 2015 with an honours degree in international development and globalization.
She was a board member of the African Community Fund for Education Canada and previously volunteered with Free the Children
