A video showcasing two swans in Timmins who are delighted to be released before swimming into a nearby pond is going viral online.

Each spring, swans at Cedar Meadows Resort and Spa are released each year after living in a barn over the winter. Recently, staff were able to put the swans in cages and take them to their summer home.

Carole Lyne Robin, one of the managers at the wildlife sanctuary, managed to capture a video of two swans being released.

"They have been in the same enclosure together for the past two years," she said. "The swans spend the winters in the barn from about November until May. As soon as the ice is off the pond, we release them back into their enclosures on the property."

The video features the two swans being released from crates used to move them from the barn to the outdoor enclosures. After getting out, the two swans start making noise and flapping their wings.

"You can tell they're so happy to be together," she said.

From there, they walk over to the pond and eventually go for a swim together.

"It was really nice to see their reaction going into the pond," she said. "I wasn't sure how it would go," she said.

"Seeing their reaction … made me want to burst out into tears because it was so beautiful."

Two swans in Timmins took time to express joy during release week at Cedar Meadows Resort and Spa. (courtesy Cedarmeadows.com) 1:15

As of Tuesday, Robin says the video has been viewed more than a million times and been shared more than 17,000 times.

Robin says they've had videos go viral in the past, but not to this extent.

"I knew this one would do really well just because it's so heart-warming but we didn't expect this reaction," she said.

"I think it has a lot to do with how the world is lately and how we need more positive things popping up on the internet. I think it's the perfect time to release a video like that that makes people genuinely smile and makes people happy when they watch it."

Caring for the animals

Robin also says the positivity of the video and reaction to it is helping staff who are grieving the loss of a longtime animal who lived at the facility. On Monday, Robin says a 9-year-old white elk named Aura died.

"There were complications with her pregnancy which took her life and her baby's life as well," she said.

"The staff at Cedar Meadows was really close with her, especially the owner, Richard. It was a really sweet relationship they had. She was super special."

The facility usually offers wilderness tours where the public can get up close with animals on site, including moose, bison and elk.

"It's just nice to have that interaction with the animals," she said. "The tours are on a wagon pulled by a tractor. It's just a really positive experience."

Due to COVID-19, Rose says Cedar Meadows is shut down until further notice. Staff are on site to feed and look after the animals.