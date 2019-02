The Timmins Police Service and the local coroner's officer are investigating the sudden deaths of two people in South Porcupine.

Both were pronounced dead upon arriving at the Timmins and District Hospital by ambulance on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the police said an ambulance was dispatched to a South Porcupine apartment, where emergency responders found the pair to be in medical distress.

"This matter remains under investigation by the Timmins Police Service Criminal Investigations Division where standard investigative protocols are being followed," reads the statement.

Investigators are looking at the possbility of opiod poisoning.

"We have to have co-operation from the members of the public as well. We certainly encourage people if they know anything in relation to this particular incident or the drug dealing in the city of Timmins to contact us," said Timmins Police Chief, John Gauthier.

He's asking anyone in the public who might have more information to call the Timmins Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.