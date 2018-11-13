Skip to Main Content
Chelsea Nakogee, 28, identified as woman found deceased near Porcupine Mall
New

Chelsea Nakogee, 28, identified as woman found deceased near Porcupine Mall

Police in Timmins continue to investigate after a woman was found dead behind the Porcupine Mall on Monday.

Post-mortem scheduled in Sudbury for Wednesday

CBC News ·

Police in Timmins continue to investigate after a woman was found dead behind the Porcupine Mall on Monday.

Police say the identity of the deceased is Chelsea Nakogee, 28, of Porcupine.

Her family has been notified.

Police are now working to determine when she was last seen before her death.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday in Sudbury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Timmins Police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories