Police in Timmins continue to investigate after a woman was found dead behind the Porcupine Mall on Monday.

Police say the identity of the deceased is Chelsea Nakogee, 28, of Porcupine.

Her family has been notified.

Police are now working to determine when she was last seen before her death.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday in Sudbury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Timmins Police.