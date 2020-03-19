Both the City of Greater Sudbury and the City of Timmins say additional steps are being taken to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Sudbury area, according to Public Health Sudbury & Districts. The Porcupine Health Unit says there are no confirmed cases in the area.

In Sudbury and Timmins, transit riders are being asked to board buses from the rear doors only and to keep a fair distance from bus drivers and other passengers. The policy is already in place in Timmins and will be put into effect in Sudbury on Friday.

"Only customers with personal mobility devices will be permitted to enter and exit through the front doors," both cities state.

Bus fares are waived in both communities as a result.

Also, transit buses in both Timmins and Sudbury now have caution tape at the front and passengers are asked to stay behind that and to keep the seats behind the driver free at all times.