Winter storm prompts highway closures, transit disruptions in Timmins

Another blast of winter is hitting the Timmins area forcing police to shut down several provincial highways.

The City of Timmins cancelled public transit service for the city Sunday afternoon, due to the storm.

Environment Canada is forecasting winds up to 70 km/h continuing into Monday.

ROAD CLOSURES: Many road closures throughout the region due to poor weather conditions and water on the roads.

OPP Const. Michelle Simard said the highways have been closed because driving conditions are "treacherous."

"If the travel isn't important, [motorists] should really stay home," Simard said. "There's no appointment or no grocery store that's worth risking your life."

The Timmins Square Shopping Centre is also closed due to the storm and Kamiskotia Snow Resort announced the slopes will be closed mid-afternoon.

Regular hours for the mall and public transit routes are expected to resume Monday morning.

Weather Warnings Across Northeastern Ontario

Residents are forced to dig out as another blast of winter hits South Porcupine Sunday afternoon. (Roxane Filion/Twitter)

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for the following areas:

Timmins-Cochrane.

Wawa-White River-Pukaskwa.

​Chapleau-Gogama.

Sault Ste. Marie-Superior East.

The federal weather agency forecasts a total of 20 cm of snow by Monday morning, with the heaviest snowfall expected Sunday afternoon.

Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said visibility in Timmins is less than one kilometre.

Cheng said about 17 cm of snow was reported at the Timmins Victor M. Power Airport mid-afternoon.

Several areas are also facing blizzard warnings including:

Attawapiskat.

Moosonee-Fort Albany.

Kapuskasing-Hearst.

Manitoulin-Blind River-Killarney.

Crews are working to restore power to over 27,000 customers across Ontario. Blizzard conditions have made driving unsafe for crews in Kapuskasing and they need to wait for roads to reopen to continue restoration efforts.

​The national weather agency warns blizzard conditions with near-zero visibility will persist into Sunday evening and into Monday.

Conditions are expected to improve as the storm moves out of the region later on Monday.