Timmins Mayor George Pirie has declared a state of emergency for the northeastern Ontario city because of the rapid and unchecked spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

"I want to send a very clear and strong message that COVID-19 is a threat to residents in the city of Timmins," Pirie told a news conference Monday.

"We are seeing a dramatic rise in cases in our region as we continue to battle COVID-19. We have declared a state of emergency to insure that we can act fast to further protect our residents and local businesses."

There are 250 active cases in the Porcupine catchment area. The Timmins and District Hospital reported 10 COVID-19-positive patients averaging age 42.

The hospital in the city, which has a population of about 41,000, also said patients on ventilators are being transported from its facility, as emergency medical services are overextended and their emergency response is threatened.

The Porcupine Health Unit reported workplace transmission of COVID-19 remains an ongoing source of exposure.

Small businesses say they fear business failure if they're unable to reopen once Ontario's stay-at-home order is lifted, currently targeted for early June.

Timmins asked to be deemed a hot spot

The health unit is taking steps to encourage eligible individuals, those 12 and over, to book a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination appointment.

The health unit is asking the government to recognize Timmins as a provincial hot spot to ensure vaccines and supplies are readily available for the community, to enhance capacity for testing, and get support for a community isolation centre.

Pirie encourage people to get vaccinated, as hundreds of spots at clinics are empty.

"We are asking residents to put their arms forward. There are hundreds of spaces going empty."

He also said it's urgent for residents to adhere to public health measures.

"Each community member must stay home immediately if they have any symptoms — even mild — and call to get tested; wear a mask properly, distance from anyone you do not live with, and treat every interaction in the community as a potential exposure," the mayor said.

"Vaccinations will get us there, but we need time for immunity, so these actions remain critical."

