Timmins' state of emergency is over effective immediately, the city said in a statement Wednesday.

According to the statement, Mayor George Pirie made the decision after discussions with the city's Municipal Emergency Control Group ahead of the region moving into Step 1 of the province's reopening plan.

The emergency order was originally called on May 17 as the city and outlying area dealt with a massive spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Through the combined efforts of our community partners, we were able to quickly access additional vaccines and drop-in clinics to protect our residents and add additional community testing to help stop the spread of COVID-19," Pirie said in the statement.

"The work of the Porcupine Health Unit (PHU), Timmins and District Hospital (TADH), Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) has been exemplary. It is due to their diligence that we can now lift the State of Emergency and prepare to reopen safely."

The region is expected to move into Step 1 of the province's reopening plan this Friday.

The lifting of the state of emergency does not remove any of the public health measures issued by the Porcupine Health Unit, the city said. People are still required to maintain social distancing, follow indoor and outdoor gathering limits, wear a mask properly, and, continue to stay at home, isolate, and make arrangements to get tested if they experience symptoms.