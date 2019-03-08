Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has cleared Timmins, Ont. police in two separate incidents where Indigenous people died after altercations with officers.

On Feb 3., Joey Knapaysweet, 21, died after being shot in Timmins near Gillies Lake after fleeing police.

On Feb. 4, 2018, Agnes Sutherland, 62, died in hospital after being arrested and jailed following a disturbance at the Timmins shelter.

Both were originally from the remote community of Fort Albany and were in Timmins to seek medical care.

On Friday, the Special Investigations Unit, cleared Timmins police in both cases. The SIU investigates cases involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. It has the ability to lay criminal charges against officers if the evidence warrants it.

More to come....