School bus driver staffing recovers in northeast—except Timmins

School bus drivers continue to be in short supply in the Timmins area, despite other parts of the northeast having returned to full staffing levels.

It's a problem that vexes Ryan Hartling, the supervisor of transportation with North East Tri-Board Student Transportation. The consortium provides student transportation in the districts of Cochrane and Timiskaming.

"We're just experiencing it right now a bit more than the rest of the province," Hartling said.

The driver shortages vary among the transportation companies that make up the consortium. Hartling said some operators are seeking up to five full-time drivers. Others are looking for one or two full-timers, but they also need spares to fill in for absences.

Recruitment efforts slow

Hartling said the shortages could be possibly linked to the demographics in his districts, having smaller numbers of people who typically drive school buses such as retirees. Another pressure could be the availability of other jobs.

"There's not a lack of effort, because the operators are putting a lot of money towards marketing, using different forms of media," he said. "But they just do not have the numbers coming in to sign up to drive."

The North East Tri-Board Student Transportation website features a large call-out for new operators to join the service. (North East Tri-Board Student Transportation)

Hartling said the rest of the province had been in a driver shortage position before the pandemic. Timmins was faring better until the pandemic, when the consortium lost 20 per cent of its driver pool.

Since then, many parts of Ontario have returned to full staffing complements, but Timmins has lagged behind. This has been a problem for parents who rely on the services.

Mitigation efforts help get kids to school

Hartling said the consortium uses a number of techniques to minimize service disruptions, including adding extra stops for buses that pass by other routes' pick-ups, extending some routes to service areas on canceled routes, and rotating the areas that are canceled to avoid one zone taking a disproportionate impact.

He said it was an excellent time for people to try becoming a school bus driver, and urged people to sign up for the roles.

Elsewhere in the northeast, school bus staffing levels are back to before. The Sudbury Student Services Consortium, which covers student transportation in Greater Sudbury, Manitoulin Island and part of the north shore of Lake Huron, has returned to a full driver complement—including spares.