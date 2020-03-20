Reports of door-to-door salesmen selling coronavirus testing services are untrue, Timmins police say.

The reports started circulating through social media, Marc Depatie, communications coordinator with Timmins Police Service said.

These posts claimed that scammers were going door-to-door posing as technicians testing for the presence of coronavirus.

"These reports are fictitious and baseless as no such reports have been made to the Timmins Police Service," Depatie said in a release.

The people who allegedly began circulating the posts were contacted by police, Depatie said, who found that "no such contact for the purpose described" actually occurred.

Police are cautioning people to carefully scrutinize stories circulating on social media.

"On occasion, social media posts can be rife with misinformation meant to mislead the recipient and entertain the author," Depatie said

Timmins police would have put out a warning to the public if the stories were valid, police added.