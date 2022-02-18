Michel Campeau and his family built this giant snowman, one shovel of snow at a time. (Submitted by Monique Campeau)

Michel Campeau's grandchildren kept bugging him to build a snowman so he decided to follow through in a big way. The result? A 13 metre tall snowman.

Campeau, who lives in the Timmins-area, started building the snowman with the help of his family on Nov. 30.

"Well, the snowman is totally only snow. It's manmade," he explained.

"We used a snow scoop or a snow shovel to climb around the snowman. We had a path all the way around, going all the way to the head."

He said they pushed about 80 to 100 scoops of snow a day, which took about three to four hours. He said the snowman was finished on Sunday.

Campeau said they decided to name the snowman Rolly.

"It's my dad's name, in honour of him," he said. "He's been battling cancer, so it made him happy to do that."

Campeau said anyone who has seen the snowman has a smile on their face. He said he's been getting a lot of feedback on his work.

"Our Facebook page is just going insane," he said.

"I always have a big heart, so I like to have people with a smile on their face. And because of the COVID and the restrictions and all that, everybody's stuck in their house and don't have a smile."

On top of the snowman is a giant hat that is 2.5 metres wide, 1.5 metres tall and weighs 500 pounds. Campeau said they had to get a crane to come and lift it up.

Campeau and his family have built giant snowman in the past, and they're already thinking ahead to next winter.

"My wife has in the plan to do a snow castle," he said. "We don't know yet."