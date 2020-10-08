Skip to Main Content
Change the only constant at Radical Gardens in Timmins
Up North's Jonathan Pinto spoke with Brianna Humphrey, owner of Radical Gardens in Timmins about how her constantly-evolving and expanding food empire came to be.

Business started as a farm, evolved into a restaurant, bakery — and more

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Brianna Humphrey (driving tractor) and her husband Steve McIntosh (far right) own Radical Gardens in Timmins. The business originally started as a farming operation. (Brianna Humphrey)

Radical Gardens is a business in Timmins that defies description.

"It's ever-evolving and changing," explained owner Brianna Humphrey.

Starting out as an organic farm, Humphrey and her team have grown into a local food empire that involves a restaurant, bakery, catering outfit, food truck — and during the pandemic, a grocery store.

A recent burger creation. (Brianna Humphrey)

Up North7:09Northern Nosh: Radical Gardens in Timmins
Each week on Up North, we introduce you to the some of the most interesting people making food in Northern Ontario. This week, we went to Timmins to meet Brianna Humphrey, owner of Radical Gardens. 7:09

Radical Gardens is located at 163 Fifth Avenue in Timmins.

Humphrey says her 'crazy birthday cakes' have been very popular during the pandemic. (Brianna Humphrey)

