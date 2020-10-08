Change the only constant at Radical Gardens in Timmins

Radical Gardens is a business in Timmins that defies description.

"It's ever-evolving and changing," explained owner Brianna Humphrey.

Starting out as an organic farm, Humphrey and her team have grown into a local food empire that involves a restaurant, bakery, catering outfit, food truck — and during the pandemic, a grocery store.

A recent burger creation. (Brianna Humphrey)

Northern Nosh: Radical Gardens in Timmins

Radical Gardens is located at 163 Fifth Avenue in Timmins.

Humphrey says her 'crazy birthday cakes' have been very popular during the pandemic. (Brianna Humphrey)

