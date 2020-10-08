Change the only constant at Radical Gardens in Timmins
Up North's Jonathan Pinto spoke with Brianna Humphrey, owner of Radical Gardens in Timmins about how her constantly-evolving and expanding food empire came to be.
Business started as a farm, evolved into a restaurant, bakery — and more
Radical Gardens is a business in Timmins that defies description.
"It's ever-evolving and changing," explained owner Brianna Humphrey.
Starting out as an organic farm, Humphrey and her team have grown into a local food empire that involves a restaurant, bakery, catering outfit, food truck — and during the pandemic, a grocery store.
Tap on the player to hear more.
Radical Gardens is located at 163 Fifth Avenue in Timmins.
