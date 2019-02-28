Timmins police investigating third drug-related death
Police say more than $4k worth of 'purp' taken in Thursday morning bust
Timmins police are investigating a third drug-related death this week.
Police say 46-year-old Beverly Iserhoff of Timmins was pronounced dead at Timmins and District Hospital Thursday morning after being found "in medical distress" at a Kirby Street address.
Police said officers collected evidence from the scene linked to illicit drug use.
Iserhoff's death is the third this week that police are connecting to drugs.
On Wednesday, 46-year-old Brian Lajeunesse and 59-year-old Karen Chester were found in a South Porcupine apartment in a similar state. They were both pronounced dead at the Timmins hospital.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Timmins police say they have also arrested 6 people at a Pine Street South residence after seizing $4680 worth of suspected purple fentanyl in the execution of a search warrant.
Police also found Canadian currency, as well as two pieces of identification believed to be stolen.
Police have not said if the two investigations are connected.