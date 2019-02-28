Timmins police are investigating a third drug-related death this week.

Police say 46-year-old Beverly Iserhoff of Timmins was pronounced dead at Timmins and District Hospital Thursday morning after being found "in medical distress" at a Kirby Street address.

Police said officers collected evidence from the scene linked to illicit drug use.

Timmins Police seized over $4k worth of purple heroin, or 'purp' from a Pine Street South residence. (Timmins Police Service)

Iserhoff's death is the third this week that police are connecting to drugs.

On Wednesday, 46-year-old Brian Lajeunesse and 59-year-old Karen Chester were found in a South Porcupine apartment in a similar state. They were both pronounced dead at the Timmins hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Timmins police say they have also arrested 6 people at a Pine Street South residence after seizing $4680 worth of suspected purple fentanyl in the execution of a search warrant.

Police also found Canadian currency, as well as two pieces of identification believed to be stolen.

Police have not said if the two investigations are connected.