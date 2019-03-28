Tiffany "Nina" Butch of Timmins was the last person in Canada to be charged with witchcraft, just two days before the archaic offense was removed from the Criminal Code.

That was back in December.

When that particular charge disappeared from the books, the Timmins Police laid a charge of fraud instead.

At the time, police accused Butch of predicting something dreadful was about to happen to a client, then demanding money to use her powers to make it go away.

This week, the crown withdrew that charge.

It's now back to business for Butch.

Tiffany 'Nina' Butch says she has been in the business for over 20 years. (Tiffany Nina Burch)

'I saw it coming,' psychic says

In the days leading up to her arrest, the self-described psychic said she saw trouble in her immediate future.

"In a way I saw it coming and I predicted it," Butch said. "I even told my husband I feel like something is going to happen where I am going to be arrested for fortune telling. I swear to God I literally told him these words three weeks, a month before it happened."

Butch, who said she has been telling fortunes for 20 years, wondered if a dissatisfied customer was at the root of the charges.

"My intuition was telling me 'you were just set up'", Butch said. "After my arrest I phoned up to all of my customers and asked them Is everything okay? Do you have a problem with my service? Are you looking for a refund? No. There was no problem and it shocked me.

"None of my actual customers went against me or put in a complaint in the 23 years that I have been telling fortunes."

Even though the charges have been dropped, Butch said she's still suffering some sleepless nights.

She said she hopes those are in the past.

"Now I feel like this is a better and bigger and brighter journey for me where I am going to be more bounded to my customers," Butch said. "I am going to share more love...you know it makes me feel good because I did have a lot of customers support me and back me up in this and 10 of them were even willing to testify for me."