The past four months have not been easy for business owners in Timmins, especially if they were deemed non-essential and have been shut down since March.

Now that they're reopening, owners must make sure their employees and customers are safe and protected from COVID-19.

They're adding plexiglass shields, directional decals and social distancing signage, and providing their staff with face masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

"It's been obviously a trying situation for all businesses, not only dealing with the pandemic, but startup and the costs incurred to do that, especially for non-essentials," says Val Venneri, chair of the Timmins Chamber of Commerce.

With the help of a $250,000 donation from mining company, Newmont Porcupine, the chamber created the Community Safety Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Support Grant.

Venneri says the grants are meant for those small businesses that were deemed non-essential in March and were part of the shutdown.

"If they've been shut down for two or three months with no revenues coming in, cash would be a little short. This hopefully helps them to bridge that," he said.

Already more than 70 businesses in the Timmins area have applied for the grant.

Businesses that receive the grant will get $2,000 to help them purchase health and safety items like plexiglass shields, face masks, and cleaning supplies.

There are also other financial programs to help small business owners in Timmins, like what Venneri calls 'bridge loans.'

"If they've got [relief] funding from provincial or federal governments but there is a while for the paperwork to be processed — there's bridge loans to help them mitigate that delay in time," he said.

'Time for us to support them'

"The small businesses are the backbone of the economy," Venneri said.

"The big businesses can generally survive something like this, but It's the small ones that are going to have the hardest [time] and they're the ones that employ the greatest amount of the workforce."

Venneri also adds that the Timmins Chamber of Commerce has a marketing campaign called #finditINtimmins, which encourages people to shop locally.

"You know those businesses have supported the community for all the previous years, and now it's time for us to support them."