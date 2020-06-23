Timmins police asking people to be on lookout for wanted fugitive

Police in Timmins are looking for a wanted fugitive in the city — and they say he is considered dangerous.

Police say the 19-year-old man, originally from Toronto, was involved in an altercation with Timmins Police this morning, which happened in a hotel parking lot.

The man fled the scene and then dumped the car he was driving in Schumacher.

Police describe the suspect as Black, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with a medium build.

He is wanted for a number of serious offences, though police did not detail which ones.

"Given the nature of his recent actions, anyone seeing this person is advised not to approach for public safety reasons," police said in a release, noting that he may be armed with a weapon.

"A photo will be provided as soon as it is made available for distribution. Any sightings or information as to his current whereabouts should be called in immediately to the Timmins Police Service via 9-1-1."