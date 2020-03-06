The Timmins Police Service has a new translation service that officers can use to help them understand any language they may encounter.

The service enables police to communicate with the increasing international student population in the city, and will help them communicate with Indigenous language speakers.

Timmins Police spokesperson Mark Depatie says this will be significant for victims of crime calling in, and is important for those who are in custody, so they can understand their rights.

"So we have to be able to convey a person's rights, in their language, so that they fully comprehend the aspect of what's being taken from them, in terms of their personal liberty and the reasons why," he said.

Depatie says the service can be used for hundreds of languages.

To access the service, officers have a 1-800 phone number they can call to ask for an interpreter to help them communicate.

The benefit of the service speaks for itself, Depatie said.

"The ability for anyone to report accurate details directly to the police, either in terms of an in-progress event, or something that is historical in nature, is a key feature to being able to move any investigation forward."