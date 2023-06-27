2 Timmins, Ont. police officers recognized for their response to a break and enter

Timmins Police Service Sgt. Robin Carter credits his colleague, Const. Mark Lauzon, for saving his life.

On June 22 both officers received the Ontario Medal for Police Bravery for their response to a break and enter on Oct. 31, 2020 that almost turned deadly.

Both officers were on patrol when they got called to respond to a break and enter that was still in progress.

"I actually saw one of these subjects running away from the residence and he was kind of howling like a wolf," Lauzon said.

"So that's what got my attention."

The man fled the scene and got into a car. A woman was in the driver's seat with a male passenger in the back seat, and another man in the front passenger seat.

"I went to arrest the male in the front passenger seat, and he got out he pushed me," Carter said.

"I took a step back and he was able to get past me and started running away."

Sgt. Robin Carter holds his award for police bravery at a ceremony in Toronto. (Timmins Police Service)

Carter said he started to chase the man, until another officer in a police cruiser arrived. He signaled to the other officer to continue the chase and returned to the car with the two remaining passengers.

"I turned around and I could see that Mark was attempting to detain an extremely large and very strong individual," Carter said.

Lauzon had the passenger, who had been in the back seat, pinned against the car to cuff him.

"The accused kept putting his hand inside his jacket," Carter said.

"He then pulled something out of his coat and his hand was big enough to hide it completely. It was incredible, but he pulled it out and I immediately could see that it was a handgun."

The man took a shot, and the bullet whizzed between both officers' heads.

"You know at that moment that you can almost taste the gunpowder. It was so close," Lauzon said.

"It was almost burning inside your nose."

It was within an inch, anyway, of my upper chest and lower neck area. So it would have been a death shot had he hit me in that area. - Sgt. Robin Carter

At that point both officers didn't have their firearms ready, but Lauzon pushed the man back so he could grab his handgun.

The suspect then fired a second shot at Carter.

"It was within an inch, anyway, of my upper chest and lower neck area," Carter said.

"So it would have been a death shot had he hit me in that area."

Lauzon responded by shooting the man.

"He had his gun in his hand and he was begging me to kill him," Carter said.

"He ended up throwing the gun on the ground, and then we took him into custody."

After they arrested the man Carter got a first aid kit and tended to his gunshot wound before an ambulance brought him to the hospital.

Lauzon said it was the first, and "hopefully the last" time he shot his firearm in the line of duty.

"It was definitely not a good feeling," he said.

"We're not about being violent, right? We're about helping people."

As for their new recognition from the province, Carter said it's nice to be recognized by the peers, but added that he feels he and Lauzon didn't go above and beyond with their actions that day.

"For people to see, you know, happy stories like this where a truly bad person has been taken off the streets and the police are getting positive recognition for that. I I think it's going to help out," Carter said.

Lauzon said it was a team effort that led to a positive outcome that day.

"He [Carter] saved my life there," he said.

"There's no way that I would have been able to take this individual. He was just, he was a huge person. Massive. Very strong. He definitely overpowered me."