Timmins Police have been taking action this week to honour and raise awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Historically, the Indigenous community has accused police of not investigating these cases thoroughly or dismissing them outright. The community liaison co-ordinator with Timmins police says they are learning to better understand the history and trauma these women have endured.

"What their lives, what their upbringing has been like, that kind of thing," Brenda Beaven said.

"And understand that every human being, regardless of what that history is, deserves attention, deserves respect, deserves to be honoured and looked for."

A police spokesperson says members will wear Red Dress pins, paint windows and billboards with messages to honour those who have been taken.

"We strive in the course of our duties to listen to the stories and will work hard and work together with all partners to find those that have gone missing ... our work continues throughout the years to come."

On Oct. 4, Sisters in Spirit vigils were held across Canada to pay tribute and raise awareness of MMIWG. The Timmins Native Friendship Centre has been holding various events this week as well.

As part of the tribute, a large cloth has been hung on the fence at the Native Friendship Centre for community members to sign or write messages "showing that Timmins stands in unity in remembering those that have gone missing and/or murdered."