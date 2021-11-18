Timmins police investigate suspicious death

Timmins Police are investigating after a serious incident resulted in a person's death Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Marc Depatie said a man sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Timmins and District Hospital, where he died.

Depatie said the police service's forensics unit has completed gathering evidence at the scene, but a police presence will remain in the area of Mountjoy Street South and Second Avenue.

Depatie said it is too early to conclude how the individual died.

Police have not identified the person, pending notification of their next of kin.

The Timmins Police Service has asked anyone who might have seen suspicious activity at or near the intersection of Second Avenue and Mountjoy Street South area late Wednesday afternoon to call 705-264-1201.