Timmins Police say they have investigated three separate incidents where different men bought prohibited gun suppressors online in the past year.

Two men have been charged and another cautioned, as a result.

Police spokesperson Marc Depatie says "suppressors" or "silencers" are intended to disguise the sound a gun makes when it is fired.

"From a police perspective, there would be only one reason to try and disguise the fact that you're using a firearm, and that would be for an illicit — if not an illegal — purpose," he said.

In one of the cases, the package was labelled as being an automotive part, which Depatie says was an obvious attempt to mislead border services and other law enforcement.

"In each of these instances, these items were held out for sale online by a Chinese importer-exporter," Depatie said.

Timmins Police were alerted to the matter by the Canada Border Services Agency.

"So three separate and distinct investigations were commenced [within the last few months]," he said.

"The fact that three such instances occurred in such a close time frame gives rise to the need for us to issue the warning to the public that this is a criminal act."

Purchasing an item online "does not absolve you of your responsibilities under the law," he said.

"So we want people to be careful with their online purchases. And any item that is designed to muffle or disguise the sound of a firearm is, in fact, a prohibited device."

There is no known link among the three men.

If the accused are convicted in court, Depatie says it's unlikely they will have to spend time in jail.