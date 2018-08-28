Marc Despatie with the Timmins Police Service said the message "don't drink and drive" has become so staid and stale, it sometimes requires a jolt of reality to drive the warning home.

That was the organization's motivation behind posting a dash cam video of a suspected drunk driver in the moments before he crashed into a hydro pole on a crowded street.

"It's jarring, really," Depatie, a former uniformed officer told CBC's Up North.

"It's a broad daylight circumstance. This was the weekend of our kayak festival and there'd be an influx of traffic coming through the main artery, and pedestrians were making their way to and from this community event."

In the video, people can be seen overlooking a crowded bridge and walking unaware down Algonquin Boulevard. The driver swerves first in his own lane, then into oncoming traffic before crashing into a hydro pole.

Fortunately, there were no injuries, although hundreds were placed at risk by the driver's choices.

Despatie said that this dashcam video was used to secure a conviction against the driver. Without it, the story may have ended differently, Despatie said.

"We depend, very heavily on the cooperation and participation of the general motoring public," he said. "If they are aware of something, the communication avenues are wide open to them to make police aware of a crime."

Timmins Police posted the video to their Facebook Page, which drew many comments, some even chiding the police for attempting to embarrass the driver. The driver's licence plate is blurred in the video, and the driver does not appear in the footage.

"This was made not to embarrass the person involved," Despatie said. "Nevertheless, we're hoping it's one tool in our arsenal that helps send a message to the general public that we are always on duty, but we are heavily dependent on people coming forward with either video evidence that can secure a conviction, as well as eliminate a crime in progress."

Listen to the video by clicking on the audio clip below.