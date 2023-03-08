Two warnings issued after deadly week of overdoses in Timmins

The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) says there's been more opioid-related overdose deaths in the past two weeks than in the first six weeks of 2023.

Tina Brunet, program coordinator for the Harm Reduction Program with the PHU said the situation is so bad, the health unit and the Opioid Emergency Response Task Force issued two alerts within a week of each other.

A red alert was sent out March 1st because of an increase in the number and severity of overdoses, but then there were additional opioid-related deaths so a second alert was issued this past Tuesday, Brunet said.

"What usually happens is that people are taking extra precaution and the results will stabilize," Brunet said. "So we'll see less calls and less deaths."

"But that's not what occurred."

"We decided – which we've never done before – to issue an additional alert just to ensure people were aware of the dire situation that we were in."

Brunet says for privacy reasons she can't give exact numbers of the recent overdose deaths, but she suspects a major factor in the increase is the toxicity of the drug supply.

In a statement from the PHU, Amy Haapakoski, Program Coordinator of Harm Reduction Outreach said extra naloxone will be "critical" in preventing deaths, since recent reports indicate that multiple doses are required to reverse the effects of overdose.

"Our Outreach workers are out on the streets, focussing on two key efforts, spreading the word about the increased level of toxicity in street drugs in our area right now, and getting Naloxone into everybody's hands," Haapakoski said.

"It's not just people who inject drugs who need to be careful: right now, people who smoke opioids are also at a greater risk of overdosing."