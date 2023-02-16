Content
Sudbury

Timmins, Ont., police, fire department searching for downed plane

The Timmins Police Service (TPS) and Timmins Fire Department are searching an area north of the northeastern Ontario city after reports of a downed plane in the area.

CBC News ·
Timmins police are helping in the search for a downed plane north of the city in northeastern Ontario. (Erik White/CBC )

A statement from a TPS spokesperson said snowmobiles have been deployed to an area near Murphy Road off Highway 655 to assist with the search.

More to come

