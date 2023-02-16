Timmins, Ont., police, fire department searching for downed plane
The Timmins Police Service (TPS) and Timmins Fire Department are searching an area north of the northeastern Ontario city after reports of a downed plane in the area.
A statement from a TPS spokesperson said snowmobiles have been deployed to an area near Murphy Road off Highway 655 to assist with the search.
