Timmins, Ont., police call off search after reports of downed plane

Timmins police have called off their search after receiving reports of a downed aircraft north of the northeastern Ontario city.

Early Thursday morning, Timmins Police Service (TPS) and the Timmins fire department conducted a search of an area near Murphy Road and Highway 655.

"All reasonable efforts have been undertaken by means of a tiered response by local first responders," Marc Depatie, spokesperson with TPS, said in an email to Radio-Canada.

"No tangible signs of anything meaningful regarding a plane in distress were located by air and ground searches."

Earlier in the day, a Facebook user said they had seen what appeared to be an aircraft in the sky behind the McIntyre head frame, where it disappeared in a cloud of white smoke.