Timmins, Ont., police call off search after reports of downed plane
The Timmins Police Service (TPS) and Timmins Fire Department searched an area north of the northeastern Ontario city, acting on reports of a downed plane in the area. But the search has been called off.
Early Thursday morning, Timmins Police Service (TPS) and the Timmins fire department conducted a search of an area near Murphy Road and Highway 655.
"All reasonable efforts have been undertaken by means of a tiered response by local first responders," Marc Depatie, spokesperson with TPS, said in an email to Radio-Canada.
"No tangible signs of anything meaningful regarding a plane in distress were located by air and ground searches."
Earlier in the day, a Facebook user said they had seen what appeared to be an aircraft in the sky behind the McIntyre head frame, where it disappeared in a cloud of white smoke.