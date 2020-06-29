Timmins police are warning drug users, and people immersed in the city's drug subculture, that a fatal substance is circulating within the community.

In a statement released Sunday morning, police said eight people required immediate medical attention for drug consumption in a 24-hour period. Five others were revived by Emergency Medical Services.

The fatalities included a 54-year-old woman from Timmins, a 25-year-old man and 39-year-old man. Autopsies are scheduled to be performed this Thursday, police said.

The 39-year-old man was found in the same location as the woman, but police said other incidents occurred across the city in several locations.

Marc Depatie, a communications coordinator with TImmins police, said the investigation centres on the substance itself, and how it entered the city's drug subculture.

"From an investigative perspective our officers are working feverishly on locating anybody distributing any illicit substance," Depatie said. "So that remains are our focal point as far as the police agencies are concerned."

"We also are working in collaboration with our opioid Emergency Response Task Force harm reduction committee so that proper messaging is reaching those persons who are either considering experimenting with these types of substances, or perhaps are afflicted with addiction issues that compel them to indulge in that type of behaviour," Depatie said.

Bsaed on the victim's physical demeanor at the scene, Depatie said police believe the same substance was involved in all of the overdoses.

The area's opioid task force has been monitoring an increase in suspected opioid related overdoses across the Porcupine Health Unit area since April.