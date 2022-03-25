New display at Timmins Museum celebrates Ukrainian heritage
The display features historical photographs and items such as Ukrainian Easter eggs
The Timmins Museum National Exhibition Centre has launched a small exhibition to celebrate the region's Ukrainian heritage.
Karen Bachmann, the museum's curator and director, said they created a small display to reflect the Ukrainian community's contributions to Timmins and the surrounding area, as the country continues to face an invasion from Russia.
Bachmann said before the museum closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they set aside a wall within the exhibition area they could change to reflect contemporary issues.
On Feb. 24 Russia started its invasion of Ukraine. On Friday, March 25 the United Nations' human rights office confirmed 1,081 civilian deaths and 1,707 injuries in Ukraine since the war started. It noted the real toll was likely considerably higher.
"We thought it would be great to focus on our Ukrainian culture within the community and to dedicate that wall to Ukrainian contributions to the community," she said.
The display includes several pieces that belonged to the former Ukrainian Cultural and Historical Museum in Timmins.
They include historical photographs of the Ukrainian community, wood carvings, Ukrainian Easter eggs and some icons from the city's Ukrainian church.
20th century immigration
Bachmann said many Ukrainians settled in Timmins after the First World War to work in the mines.
"So they brought families over and established the communities that way," she said. "They were very involved in the [Mines, Mills & Smelters] union at the time as well."
Bachmann said there was a second influx of Ukrainian immigrants to Timmins after the Second World War.
She said the museum's exhibition is scheduled to run until at least the end of the summer.
With files from Bridget Yard
