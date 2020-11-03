The Timmins Museum has a new map on display that hopes to make a big impression.

The Indigenous Peoples of Canada Giant Floor Map measures roughly 11 meters by eight metres in size, and invites people to literally walk across the country to learn Indigenous history.

"You are able to actually walk on it," said Monica Towsley, program co-ordinator at the museum.

"So we're getting people to take off their shoes, of course, because it covers the majority of our gallery floor space. So you're able to walk all over Canada and learn and understand a little bit about the past and present and future of Indigenous peoples in our country."

The vinyl map was produced by the Royal Canadian Geographic Society, in collaboration with a number of Indigenous and ally educators and organizations from across Canada.

"It shows you all the treaty areas. Around the border of the map, [there's] a timeline dating back to about 12,000 B.C. [detailing] major events that have happened," Towsley said.

"Of course, you don't want to say that this map covers everything that's happened, but it just gives us a little bit of information just to understand better our Indigenous peoples here, which is part of truth and reconciliation.

The idea to bring the map to Timmins started last year, when the museum celebrated its first treaty recognition week at the centre.

"I was looking into different activities that we could do, and I found that we had this map and they said it was kind of difficult to get," Towsley said.

"But I put in a bid hoping that we could have it for this week and, lucky for us, we ended up being able to get it. I think, maybe it's because of covid that other museums weren't able to be open, and we were lucky enough that we are [open] and that we can still invite people here."

Towsley says she hope museum visitors will walk away from the experience with new information about Indigenous groups in Canada.

"Maybe even just learning what Indigenous groups we have in our country, [that] you may not know. Maybe you can learn something about when our treaty was signed. What does it mean to live on treaty territory? Because we're all treaty people and we are all part of Canada and we need to know about our true history."

The giant floor map will be at the Timmins Museum until Nov. 7.