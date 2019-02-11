Timmins police say a man has been arrested and charged after a dispute with his neighbour.

Early Monday morning, police responded to the call. They say the suspect allegedly "smeared human excrement onto the front door" of a home on Fifth Avenue.

Police say the incident stems from an ongoing neighbour dispute. Officers found the man a short distance away.

The 53-year-old has been charged with mischief, failing to comply with recognizance and failing to comply with a probation order.

He's been held in custody until a bail hearing.