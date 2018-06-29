A company has been fined after a worker at Goldcorp's Hollinger Pit in Timmins was critically injured last year.

The Ministry of Labour said in March 2017, an employee who was using fall protection was tethered to the back of a pick-up truck to do some work.

The driver of the truck, a supervisor, was on the phone.

When he finished his call, he put the truck in gear and drove away while the worker was still tethered.

The worker was dragged out of the pit and dragged until he became wedged under another truck.

Mining contractor Orica Canada pleaded guilty to failing to provide information, instruction and supervision to protect the safety of a worker.

It was fined $65,000, but that does not include an additional 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act.