'Legend' Vic Power, Timmins' longest-serving mayor, dies at age 89

Vic Power, the longest-serving mayor in Timmins, Ont., died on Saturday at age 89.

"Mr. Power is a legend," said current Timmins Mayor Michelle Boileau.

Power was first elected as a councillor in 1966 and went on to serve several terms as mayor — from 1980 to 1988, 1991 to 2000 and 2003 to 2006.

"He was a very special man who was dedicated to the city of Timmins, who loved the city of Timmins and the people, and worked his whole life to try to make this community the best it could be," said Boileau.

Power attended her inaugural meeting as mayor, despite his advanced age at that time.

"It was very touching for him to have taken the time knowing that his health wasn't the best, that his strength wasn't necessarily there," Boileau said.

The Timmins airport is named after Power. (Jimmy Chabot/Radio-Canada)

She said Power was mayor for much of her childhood in Timmins and set the benchmark for what a mayor in a small northern Ontario city could be.

"He made an effort to engage and to meet with residents, to get to know them, to get to know their challenges," Boileau said.

"He was very optimistic. He was known to be progressive. And so he had a vision for Timmins that was one of growth and prosperity."

Former Timmins councillor Ray Auclair says Power was a mentor early in his career, and close friend later in life. (Jimmy Chabot/Radio-Canada)

Former city councillor Ray Auclair said Power was a mentor for him early in his career, and they went on to form a close friendship.

"He was full of knowledge and was able to communicate very well with the ministers to get things going in Timmins," Auclair said.

"And he got things going in Timmins because of who he was. He was also a great salesman, and he sold the city of Timmins"

Auclair said that later in his life, he delivered Power a copy of the Globe and Mail every morning so he could keep up with current events.

Auclair said the last week was difficult because Power had become sicker and wasn't getting his daily newspaper.

"He really was the kindest man," he said. "He knew everybody's name like it was amazing."