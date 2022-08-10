Timmins, Ont., city council has appointed Kristin Murray as the city's mayor ahead of the next municipal election on Oct. 24.

Murray was previously the city's deputy mayor, and took over from George Pirie, who vacated his seat as mayor after he was elected to provincial parliament on June 2.

In a press release, the city said Murray is the first person of colour to serve on council and as mayor in Timmins.

Murray is of Jamaican and Cree ancestry and is a registered member of Chapleau Cree First Nation. She was first elected as a councillor in 2018.

"I am thrilled to have the support of my fellow councillors as I carry out the term as mayor," Murray said in a press release.

"From the COVID-19 pandemic to the election of George Pirie as our local member of provincial parliament, this term has been both challenging and exciting."

Murray added that she is humbled to be the city's first person of colour to serve as mayor.

"Let it be known that I don't want to be known only as the first person of colour to hold this position," she said. "I am so much more than that. I am a community member who genuinely cares and wants the best for our region."

Murray will serve in that role until a new mayor is elected in the fall.

The city will appoint a new deputy mayor at the next council meeting, which is scheduled for Sept. 13.