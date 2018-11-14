Departing mayor Steve Black started his farewell address to Timmins city council Tuesday night by telling them a story they had never heard before.

The first week after he was sworn in as mayor in 2014, Cliffs Natural Resources, the company trying to develop a chromite deposit in the Ring of Fire and possibly process that ore in Timmins, was looking to unload the property.

Black said he walked into the office of the chief administrative officer and said "I want to buy a mine."

"He about fell out of his chair," Black remembered.

The new mayor explained that the city could buy the mine for as little as $25 million and "control our own destiny."

Lawyers later made it clear that this would likely see the City of Timmins flooded with legal challenges.

The chromite deposit was purchased by mining company Noront, which is still considering building a smelter in Timmins.

That "out of the box" idea might not have moved forward, but Black was known for pursuing ambitious projects, including a $48 million aquatic centre and the Stars and Thunder Festival that lost over $2 million over two years.

"I think it was still, to this day, — even with it possibly costing me an election — a tremendous event for the city of Timmins," Black said Tuesday night.

He was defeated soundly in last month's election by incoming mayor George Pirie, but Black was clear that their battle ended on election night.

"You will not see me join a taxpayers association, you will not see me show up to council on a Tuesday night and you will not see me criticize their decisions for the next four years," Black said.

Timmins city councillor Rick Dubeau was voted out in last month's election, but is still facing corruption charges related to his time in office. (ICI- Radio Canada)

With only three returning councillors, some long-time Timmins politicians said their goodbyes as well Tuesday.

They include Pat Bamford, who served three years and Michael Doody, whose 35 years in municipal politics was honoured with the renaming of the Timmins museum building as the Michael Doody Centre of Excellence.

One of the strangest speeches of the evening came from Rick Dubeau, who was voted out after one term on city council.

Dubeau was censured earlier this year for accusing city staff of lying to the public, often turned council meetings into shouting matches and even threatened to sue Mayor Black.

"I'd like to thank staff, all staff for their patience and assistance over the last four years. I'd like to thank council for the respectful debate and the work we did together," Dubeau said.

He is still facing criminal corruption charges related to his work as a Timmins city councillor over the past four years. These are still working their way through the court system.