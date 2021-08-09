Investigation underway after 3 bodies pulled from Timmins lake
Timmins police say three bodies have been recovered after a vehicle went into Little Pearl Lake.
Police say deceased are a 42-year-old man, an 11-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Friday. The OPP Underwater Search and Rescue Team was called in from Gravenhurst to assist.
On Saturday, three bodies and the vehicle were pulled from the lake. Police say the deceased include a 42-year-old man, an 11-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, all of Timmins.
Post-mortems will be done. Police say the investigation continues and next of kin notifications are underway.
Police ask anyone who witnessed what happened to contact them.
