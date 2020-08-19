The City of Timmins says it has ended the city's State of Emergency, effective immediately.

The declaration was made on April 3, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says it was first put in place to raise public awareness about the pandemic situation, to protect volunteers who were called to assist and to ensure the city could respond quickly to other events if they came up.

It says lifting the State of Emergency does not change or affect the orders issued through the Porcupine Health Unit.

"We've been living with this pandemic for half a year in Timmins and there is no obvious end in the foreseeable future," Mayor George Pirie said.

"Our citizens know that life has changed. They know that physical distancing and wearing masks are mandatory."