Timmins police search for woman accused of LCBO theft
Timmins police are searching for a woman accused of theft.
Incident happened last month
On Feb. 14, police say the woman allegedly stole a bottle of vodka from the LCBO on Waterloo Road.
Police say they have been unable to identify her.
Thefts at LCBO stores across Ontario have been a problem, and recently the LCBO announced it was increasing security at some stores. Staff are also scheduled to get additional training.
The union representing workers has also raised concerns about thefts and security at LCBO stores.
