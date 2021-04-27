Skip to Main Content
Timmins city council to honour heroine from the last pandemic over 100 years ago

Timmins city council is keeping a promise it made a century ago to commemorate the sacrifice of a nurse during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918.

$300 was set aside for a memorial plaque a century ago, but never spent

Erik White · CBC News ·
Laura Keon was a young nurse who died treating patients during the Spanish Flu outbreak in Timmins in 1918. The town council of the time promised a plaque in her honour, which is now being done by the current city council. (Facebook )

Timmins city council is taking care of some unfinished business from over a century ago.

It unanimously passed a motion Tuesday night to follow up on a motion an earlier version of the council passed in 1918.

Some $300 was set aside back then for a memorial plaque for Laura Keon.

She was a young nurse from the Pembroke area who volunteered to treat patients in Timmins during the Spanish Flu pandemic.

Keon died of the virus in early November 1918. A memorial parade was held in downtown Timmins as her body was loaded onto a train to her final resting place. 

"She had quite a personality and became part of the camp. Was a vibrant, bright young woman, so people were very, very upset by her passing," says Timmins Museum curator Karen Bachman. 

She says Timmins and the rest of the Porcupine mining camp were hit very hard by the flu, seeing community lockdowns and many council meetings cancelled, so it's not surprising the Keon plaque was lost amidst "more pressing concerns." 

"Because of where we sit now within the pandemic, perhaps now it's time to commemorate this young nurse who did her job in 1918," says Bachman.

No word on where in Timmins the Laura Keon will be installed. 

