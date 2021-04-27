Timmins city council is taking care of some unfinished business from over a century ago.

It unanimously passed a motion Tuesday night to follow up on a motion an earlier version of the council passed in 1918.

Some $300 was set aside back then for a memorial plaque for Laura Keon.

She was a young nurse from the Pembroke area who volunteered to treat patients in Timmins during the Spanish Flu pandemic.

Keon died of the virus in early November 1918. A memorial parade was held in downtown Timmins as her body was loaded onto a train to her final resting place.

"She had quite a personality and became part of the camp. Was a vibrant, bright young woman, so people were very, very upset by her passing," says Timmins Museum curator Karen Bachman.

She says Timmins and the rest of the Porcupine mining camp were hit very hard by the flu, seeing community lockdowns and many council meetings cancelled, so it's not surprising the Keon plaque was lost amidst "more pressing concerns."

"Because of where we sit now within the pandemic, perhaps now it's time to commemorate this young nurse who did her job in 1918," says Bachman.

No word on where in Timmins the Laura Keon will be installed.