Timmins' Katrina Hass is drawing up new ways to understand COVID-19
The graduate student says understanding basic science ideas is key, so people can make informed decisions
A researcher originally from Timmins is working to make information about COVID-19 easier to understand.
Katrina Hass, a masters student in biomedical communications at the University of Toronto, is spending time on a website called SciForAll, which features easy-to-understand graphics and information about structural biology.
Structural biology incorporates several disciplines, like biochemistry, molecular biology, physics and math — big subjects that can be bewildering.
The SciForAll website has many explainers, but one that's getting a bit more attention these days is a section on the COVID-19 virus. And it features an area for children.
"The kids can come on, or their parents ... to show a little bit more resources for kids to understand. There's a few activities on there as well."
The online resource is a collaboration between herself and colleague Amir Arellano Saab.
Hass says the goal is to help people access science data in an easy-to-understand format.
"It's important for the public to be able to understand those basic science ideas so that they can make informed decisions themselves."
What are the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> variants and should you be concerned?<br><br>I made this infographic with <a href="https://twitter.com/AmirSci?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AmirSci</a> that explains what you should know about the new variants. Head to <a href="https://t.co/0AVISZlj7i">https://t.co/0AVISZlj7i</a> if you’d like to download it! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/covid19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#covid19</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/covidvariants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#covidvariants</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sciart?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sciart</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/scicomm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#scicomm</a> <a href="https://t.co/SiI1bgyFis">pic.twitter.com/SiI1bgyFis</a>—@KHassVisuals
With files from Martha Dillman
