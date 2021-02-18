A researcher originally from Timmins is working to make information about COVID-19 easier to understand.

Katrina Hass, a masters student in biomedical communications at the University of Toronto, is spending time on a website called SciForAll, which features easy-to-understand graphics and information about structural biology.

Structural biology incorporates several disciplines, like biochemistry, molecular biology, physics and math — big subjects that can be bewildering.

The SciForAll website has many explainers, but one that's getting a bit more attention these days is a section on the COVID-19 virus. And it features an area for children.

"The kids can come on, or their parents ... to show a little bit more resources for kids to understand. There's a few activities on there as well."

The online resource is a collaboration between herself and colleague Amir Arellano Saab.

Hass says the goal is to help people access science data in an easy-to-understand format.

"It's important for the public to be able to understand those basic science ideas so that they can make informed decisions themselves."