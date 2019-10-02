Four candidates vying to be the next member of Parliament for the Timmins-James Bay riding took part in a debate on Wednesday.

It was hosted by the Timmins Chamber of Commerce. Candidates debated a number of issues, including the economy, immigration and the environment.

NDP incumbent Charlie Angus, Conservative candidate Kraymr Grenke, People's Party candidate Renaud Roy and Liberal candidate Michelle Boileau all participated. Green Party candidate Max Kennedy was invited but was not able to attend.

The Timmins-James Bay riding covers many Indigenous communities in remote areas. Many are not accessible by a year-round road, meaning people and supplies need to travel by plane or train.

Candidates were questioned on what they would do to support transportation infrastructure for that part of the riding.

Liberal candidate Michelle Boileau says better partnerships need to be created.

"So I'm thinking Ontario Northland railway, I'm thinking of our airlines that are flying up the coast," she explained. "We need [those] to be more affordable to get around."

As for the current level of funding for Indigenous communities, People's Party candidate Renaud Roy said it is enough but could be better spent.

"When we look back, we don't see any real development for the better for them," he said. "We need to re-evaluate how that money is being invested."

Incumbent NDP candidate Charlie Angus said there's no point in investing in infrastructure if a community is continuously flooded. He cited Kashechewan, which floods every year. He said that community needs to be moved.

"We signed the agreement in 2005 and the government walked away from it," he said.

Conservative candidate Kraymr Grenke said the topic came up while recently campaigning in that part of the riding while speaking with students.

"They were able to identify that they need that infrastructure for this all season road to ensure, you know, they were talking about food viability and the price of food at the Northern Store." he said.

"Through economic development and working with stakeholders to ensure that road can be built is exactly what all community members need at this point."

Noting experience

The Timmins-James Bay riding has been held by NDP Charlie Angus for the past 15 years. He noted that experience during the debate.

"I've worked under minority governments. I've worked under a majority. I worked under Stephen Harper and I've worked under Justin Trudeau," he said.

"You can choose to have someone on the backbench or you can choose someone who week in, month out, is recognized in Ottawa."

People's Party candidate Roy pointed out Angus was once a new politician as well.

"But he got to the place where he's at now because of his 15 years. So that could happen for any one of us at this table."

Liberal candidate Boileau said it's time for a change.

"I could be that right voice," she said.

Conservative candidate Grenke said he knows the riding and feels he could represent it well.

"I want to be a strong voice in Ottawa," he said. "Someone who wants to fight and work day in and day out to ensure our goals are met here as a community."