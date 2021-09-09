Timmins-James Bay challengers say 17 years of Charlie Angus has left riding 'on the sidelines'

There is one community in northern Ontario that could have a very different future depending on who wins this election.

For years, the flood-prone First Nation of Kashechewan has been promised a move to higher ground.

And in a debate Thursday afternoon, the Liberals and NDP blame each other for not making it happen.



"They signed an agreement to move the people of Kashechewan and they haven't put a dime into it," said New Democrat incumbent Charlie Angus.

But his Liberal opponent Steve Black says the best way to make that happen is to make him the new MP for Timmins-James Bay.

"When I talk to people from Kashechewan, they say 'For the first time, we think your government is going to make movement on this. We're supporting you because we want to see that change,'" said Black.

Black says while Angus has fought the good fight on Indigenous issues, it might be time to change the messenger.

"Charlie says 'We did this, we did this, we did this' and takes credit for the things that have happened and turns around and says 'Trudeau hasn't done this, hasn't done this, hasn't done this' for the things that haven't happened," said the Liberal candidate.

"You've had 17 years to put it into action Charlie. You are part of the government."

"We got the schools in Attawapiskat, the Liberals had nothing to do with that. We got the school in Kashechewan," Angus answered back.

"Which NDP government was that?" responded Black.

Conservative Morgan Ellerton and Stephen MacLeod of the People's Party are running in Timmins-James Bay. (Erik White/CBC)

During the debate, Conservative Morgan Ellerton and Peoples Party candidate Stephen MacLeod both promised to improve conditions for First Nations.

But neither mentioned Kashechewan or any of the other Indigenous communities in the riding.

Black is a familiar face on the political battlefield, having served four years as mayor of Timmins and he ran for the Progressive Conservatives in the 2014 Ontario election.

"The beauty of our democracy is people change their views based on the needs and circumstances of the time," said Black.

"People's priorities and which party they feel can best meet them change. Perhaps not often enough here in Timmins-James Bay, but I'm hoping to change that."

Black continued to push the need for a change all the way to his closing statement, repeatedly reminding voters that Angus has been MP since 2004.

"For 17 years we've been served by our member. He's a good guy and he tries hard. But the reality is we've been left on the sidelines protesting versus at the government decision table," Black said during the debate organized by the Timmins Chamber of Commerce.

"While it feels good to watch our guy give the government crap for not doing enough, is that really delivering the results we need here in Timmins-James Bay?"

"It's not about me. It's about us working together," answered Angus, who said Black has "run under a bunch of different banners" and is asking the voters for "a job."

"I know the Liberals are hoping they can jump this election, fool the people and come back with a government. I don't think Canadians are there."

New Democrat Charlie Angus was criticized by his challengers for merely 'protesting' during his 17 years in office, rather than moving the riding forward. (Erik White/CBC )

Conservative Morgan Ellerton also said he's heard from voters who are "hungry for change" and that Angus has served Timmins-James Bay to the "best of his ability and the best of his party's ability"

"We know that a vote for the Liberal or NDP is a vote for Justin Trudeau," he said.

The mental health nurse talked about his experiences on the streets of Timmins facing the opiod crisis, which inspired him to run.

"It's part of the reason I decided to put my name into this hat. This is a time where the Conservatives have gotten very serious about health care and mental health," said Ellerton.

But Black questioned why the Conservatives were spending less on health transfers to the provinces than the Liberals are pledging to spend just for mental health services.

Timmins-James Bay has been a solid NDP riding since Charlie Angus won narrowly over the Liberals in 2004, winning by more than 3,000 votes in every election since then. (Erik White/CBC )

"If we have a health care crisis in northern Ontario, $3.6 billion split among all the provinces over the next five years is not going to address it," he said.

"It just misleads the public about what they actually support."

"I find it amazing when I watch Liberals and Conservative talk about who's to blame for health care," said Angus.

At several times during the debate, the three rivals were united in speaking against comments made by People's Party candidate Stephen MacLeod regarding the COVID pandemic and immigration.