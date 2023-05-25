Timmins, Ont. Mayor vows to address racism against James Bay coast evacuees

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

The city of Timmins, Ont. has to do better to address racism against Indigenous people, says Mayor Michelle Boileau.

Boileau received an email recently from a Cree woman who said an employee at a local motel yelled at her and her son, who were staying there, and threatened to call the police and throw him out.

"It wasn't the first time I got that kind of comment," Boileau said in a French interview with Radio-Canada.

In the spring Timmins hosted evacuees from the James Bay coast due to flooding in their communities, and Boileau said she has heard of several instances of racism targeted at those evacuees.

"I knew it was something I had to take seriously," she said.

She has brought the issue forward to the city's Chamber of Commerce to work on ways to address racism at local businesses.

On Wednesday, the city's Indigenous Advisory Committee met to discuss Timmins' truth and reconciliation action plan.

Rebecca Friday is a member of the Timmins Indigenous Advisory Committee and deputy grand chief of the Mushkegowuk Council. She says more education is needed to address racism in the city. (Jimmy Chabot/Radio-Canada)

Education is key

Rebecca Friday is a member of the committee and deputy grand chief of the Mushkegowuk Council, which represents seven First Nations in Ontario's far north, including those evacuated due to spring floods.

Friday said there needs to be more education about Indigenous culture and history to help fight racism in the city.

"I think the best thing Canadian people can do is really go back in history to know the truth of the First Nation people," she said.

Friday is a residential school survivor, and said she has had to overcome her own trauma from her childhood.

"If a non-native people came to me at the time, I would say F you to that person," she said.

"Because that's the reality. That's the realness of how I was. I was sexually abused in school. I was physically beaten up."

Friday said many people who are racist have their own trauma.

"You do blame people, right? You do blame people that you don't like," she said.

Timmins Indigenous Advisory Committee member Pierre Viens, centre, says he is proud of his Métis heritage and is teaching his daughters to have that same pride. (Jimmy Chabot/Radio-Canada)

Pierre Vien, also a member of the Indigenous Advisory Committee, who identifies as Métis, agreed education is key to addressing racism.

"We can't heal a community in 30 days. It will take time," Vien said in French.

Vien said his grandfather hid the fact they were Métis because it was not seen as a positive thing at the time.

He said he's teaching his daughters to have pride in their Métis heritage.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support for survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour service at 1-866-925-4419.